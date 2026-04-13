Baku urges global assistance to expand demining operations

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has called for increased international support to expand mine clearance operations, stressing the ongoing humanitarian risks posed by landmines in liberated territories.

On April 14, an employee of the Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ANAMA) was killed after triggering an anti-tank landmine in the Fuzuli district, in the village of Ashaghy Abdurrahmanli. The ministry extended heartfelt condolences to his family, loved ones, and colleagues.

"This tragedy is a stark reminder of the continued human cost of landmines and the dangers faced every day by those working to make liberated areas safe," the statement reads.

It was noted that since the end of the 2020 war, 422 Azerbaijanis have fallen victim to landmines.