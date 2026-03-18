Vestnik Kavkaza

Beijing condemns killing of Larijani

Beijing condemns killing of Larijani
© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

China condemns the killing of Iranian national security chief Ali Larijani by an airstrike, China’s foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said, calling it “unacceptable.”

“We have always opposed the use of force in international relations. The acts of killing Iranian state leaders and attacking civilian targets are even more unacceptable,” Lin Jian said.

The spokesman added that an early ceasefire and end to hostilities are being widely called for by the international community.

China urges parties to the conflict to immediately stop military operations and avoid plunging the regional situation into a state where it is out of control, Lin said.

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