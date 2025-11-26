Chevron proposes reviving Trans-Caspian gas pipeline project due to Caspian water level drop

The declining level of the Caspian Sea calls for a reassessment of hydrocarbon transportation methods and a shift toward more environmentally friendly solutions, Deputy Managing Director of Chevron International Production Company for Eurasia Dylan Morgan said.

Speaking at the SPE (Society of Petroleum Engineers) Caspian Technical Conference 2025 in Baku, he emphasized the importance of developing compatible and interconnected infrastructure among Caspian stakeholders.

According to him, such an approach would significantly reduce the number of vessels required and minimize dredging needs to maintain ports.

"The safest method for transporting oil and gas remains pipelines, and their use should be prioritized when aiming for a sustainable and responsible approach," Dylan Morgan said.

The SPE Caspian Technical Conference 2025 is taking place in Baku on November 25-27. The event is a pivotal industry gathering in the Caspian Basin, engaging experts, government officials, and innovators.