China ready to cooperate with Russia to ease Middle East conflict

China is willing to continue to cooperate with Russia at the U.N. Security Council and make efforts to cool down the Middle East situation, Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in a phone call on Sunday.
Wang said the fundamental way to resolve navigation issues in the Strait of Hormuz is to achieve a ceasefire as soon as possible, adding that China has always advocated political settlement of hotspot issues through dialogue and negotiation.
As permanent UNSC members, China and Russia should "adopt an objective and balanced approach and seek to win greater understanding and support from the international community," Wang told Lavrov, according to a statement from his ministry.
The Russian Foreign Ministry said the ministers discussed ways to achieve a rapid ceasefire and "launch a political-diplomatic dialogue."
"Satisfaction was expressed at the coincidence in Russia's and China's approaches on most issues on the global agenda, including the situation around Iran, related to the unprovoked aggression of the U.S. and Israel against that country," the statement reads.