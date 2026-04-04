China ready to cooperate with Russia to ease Middle East conflict

China is willing to continue to cooperate with Russia at the U.N. Security Council ​and make efforts to cool down the Middle East situation, ‌Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in a phone call on Sunday.

Wang said the fundamental way to resolve navigation issues ​in the Strait of Hormuz is to achieve a ​ceasefire as soon as possible, adding that China has ⁠always advocated political settlement of hotspot issues through dialogue ​and negotiation.

As permanent UNSC members, China and ​Russia should "adopt an objective and balanced approach and seek to ​win greater understanding and support from the international community," Wang told Lavrov, ‌according ⁠to a statement from his ministry.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said the ministers discussed ways to achieve a rapid ceasefire and "launch a political-diplomatic dialogue."