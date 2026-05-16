Baku hosts press conference dedicated to opening of WUF13

An official press conference dedicated to the opening of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) has concluded in the capital of Azerbaijan.

This media briefing established the overarching narrative for the upcoming week of high-level proceedings. The press conference formally introduced the central theme of the Baku forum, "Housing the World: Safe and Resilient Cities and Communities," while outlining the key strategic priorities aimed at tackling the global housing crisis, reinforcing urban resilience, and driving sustainable development across global municipalities.

The high-level session featured key international and national officials, including Anaclaudia Rossbach, Executive Director of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat); Anar Guliyev, Chairman of the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture of the Republic of Azerbaijan and National Coordinator for WUF13; and Nga Kor Ming, President of the UN-Habitat Assembly.

Anaclaudia Rossbach said the global housing crisis requires faster, more coordinated and inclusive action from the international community.

According to her, today about 3 billion people live in conditions of inadequate housing, more than 1 billion - in informal settlements and slums, and over 300 million face homelessness.

She noted that these are not separate problems, but a systemic global crisis reflecting structural shortcomings in financing, planning and management of cities.

"This is not only a housing crisis. This is a crisis of inclusiveness, opportunity, sustainability and human dignity. Housing is the starting point, but the solution lies in how we plan, manage and invest in our cities," Anaclaudia Rossbach said.

Anar Guliyev said the forum drew 21,108 participants on its opening day.

“The Urban Expo is featuring 260 organizations from 85 countries, represented in 122 stands and pavilions,” Anar Guliyev said.

He noted that Azerbaijan’s national pavilion highlights the country’s cultural heritage, urban development initiatives, tourism potential and reconstruction projects in the formerly occupied territories of Karabakh and East Zangezur.

Nga Kor Ming stressed that access to affordable housing, particularly for vulnerable communities, remains one of the world’s most urgent urban challenges.

He said that while cities continue to serve as centers of economic opportunity, innovation and cultural exchange, they also face mounting pressures related to housing, climate risks, infrastructure demands and social inequality.