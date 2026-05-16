Bushehr NPP project concerns only Russia and Iran - Lavrov

The Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant has never been subject to any sanctions, and issues related to its operation concern no one but Russia and Iran, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Regarding the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, this facility has never been under any sanctions. It was excluded from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, and this concerns no one except Russia and Iran," Sergey Lavrov said.

Russia's position is that "the project is being implemented, and additional power units are being constructed," he stressed.

According to the official, the personnel, as Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev recently stated, are returning after a certain number of employees were evacuated to neighboring countries amid bombings in the vicinity of the NPP during U.S. and Israeli aggression.