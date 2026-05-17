Kremlin announces composition of Russian presidential delegation to China

Russian President Vladimir Putin will be accompanied by all relevant deputy prime ministers during his upcoming visit to China, the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced on May 18.

"It will include all relevant deputy prime ministers, many ministers, and heads of state and private companies operating in China",

Peskov said.

The spokesman added that Moscow holds very high expectations for the president's trip.

Putin is scheduled to leave for China on Tuesday, May 19. During the trip, he will hold talks with the Chinese president. Both leaders will take part in the opening ceremony of the Russia-China Years of Education.