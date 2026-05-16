Iran offers US to build trust

Pakistan has conveyed Iran's revised proposal for ending the conflict in the Middle East to U.S. representatives, Reuters reported, citing a Pakistani source.

Iran has submitted its latest proposal comprising 14 points through Pakistan, Iranian media reported.

The report added that the focus from Tehran is to end the war and build trust.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said that Iran and the U.S. continue to exchange comments and proposals through Pakistan regarding adjustments to Iran’s latest peace plan.

On May 17, the Fars news agency reported that in response to Iran’s demands on the U.S., Washington had presented Tehran with five conditions which, in the U.S. administration’s view, are necessary for continuing the process of resolving the conflict between the two countries.