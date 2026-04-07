China welcomes US-Iran ceasefire

China on Wednesday welcomed the U.S.-Iran ceasefire, saying that Beijing also made "efforts" to halt the fighting, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Wednesday, expressing support for the mediation efforts made by countries such as Pakistan.

According to her, China had made its own efforts towards ​realising lasting peace in ​the Middle East.

"China has consistently advocated for ‌an ⁠immediate ceasefire and cessation of hostilities, as well as the resolution of disputes ​through political ​and ⁠diplomatic channels," Mao Ning said.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he agreed “to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks.” The announcement came less than two hours before a deadline Trump had set for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and accept an agreement or face what he described as the destruction of “an entire civilization.”