Netanyahu admitted to hospital

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was taken to Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center on Monday evening, his office said.

It was noted that the premier was receiving unspecified dental treatment.

The Prime Minister’s Office issued the statement after Hebrew media reported that he had been taken to the hospital. It updated on Tuesday morning that he went home later on Monday night.

The 76-year-old premier’s health has become a major focus after several incidents that exposed him to criticism over the withholding of medical information from the public.

Last month, Netanyahu revealed that he had recently undergone successful radiation treatment at Hadassah for a malignant tumor. The 76-year-old PM also had a pacemaker implanted in July 2023, a hernia surgery in March 2024, and a prostate removal surgery in December 2024.