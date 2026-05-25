Rubio and Mirzoyan to sign memo of understanding in Yerevan

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will sign a memorandum of understanding with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan during a visit to Yerevan on Tuesday, according to his public schedule released on Monday.

Rubio will meet with Mirzoyan at 2:30 p.m. Moscow time (11:30 a.m. GMT) and participate in the memo signing ceremony with him at 3:00 p.m. Moscow time (12 p.m. GMT), the document reads.

On May 25, the Armenian Foreign Ministry announced that Rubio will visit Yerevan on Tuesday. The two top diplomats will sign bilateral documents and make statements for the press after their meeting, the ministry specified.