Could oil reach 200 dollars per barrel?

The spokesperson for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters has suggested that oil prices could climb to $200 per barrel as a result of the ongoing conflict in the region.

The price of a barrel of oil will reach $200 because of the U.S. war in the Middle East, Iranian military spokesperson Ebrahim Zolfaghari said.

"The US government has repeatedly shown that it only understands the language of force. Say hello to $200 oil," Ebrahim Zolfaghari said.

The Iranian Armed Forces spokesman noted that as long as the Americans continue their military adventures in our region, no agreement will be reached.