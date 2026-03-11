Russian special presidential envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries and director general of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev met with the U.S. delegation in Florida on Wednesday.

According to him, at the president's instruction, he visited the U.S., where he held a meeting with the senior members of the working group on economic cooperation between Russia and the U.S.

"We discussed both promising projects that can help restore Russian-U.S. relations and the current crisis on global energy markets," Dmitriev said.

The RDIF CEO noted that the U.S. is starting to better understand the key role of Russian oil and gas in ensuring the stability of the global economy, as well as the ineffectiveness and the destructive nature of sanctions against Russia.

In addition, he thanked the U.S. delegation for a productive meeting, in particular Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, businessman Jared Kushner, and White House Senior Advisor Josh Gruenbaum.