Azerbaijan continues evacuation from Iran through its checkpoints

The evacuation of citizens of Azerbaijan and other countries from Iran continues.

From February 28 at 8:00 (GMT+4) until March 12 at 10:00 (GMT+4), a total of 2,283 people representing various countries have been evacuated from Iran, Trend reported.

Among those evacuated were 685 citizens of China, 395 citizens of Azerbaijan, 293 citizens of Russia, 174 citizens of Tajikistan, 140 citizens of Pakistan, 68 citizens of Indonesia, 57 citizens of Oman, 44 citizens of Italy, 29 citizens of Iran, 26 citizens of Spain, 25 citizens of Algeria, 18 citizens of Saudi Arabia, 17 citizens of Japan, 16 citizens each from France and Germany, 13 citizens each from Georgia and Nigeria, 12 citizens each from Hungary, Poland and Uzbekistan, 11 citizens each from Switzerland and Mexico, 10 citizens each from Belarus, Bulgaria, Democratic Republic of the Congo and Canada, 9 citizens of the UK, and 8 citizens each from Brazil and Kazakhstan.

The list also includes 6 citizens each from the United Arab Emirates, Slovakia, Belgium, and Romania; 5 citizens each from Serbia, the Czech Republic, Afghanistan, Austria, and India; and 4 citizens each from Jordan, Bangladesh, Türkiye, Ukraine, Sri Lanka, Kuwait, Bahrain, the United States, Finland, and the Netherlands.

In addition, 3 citizens each from Qatar, Philippines, Croatia, Denmark, and Australia were evacuated, along with 2 citizens each from Nepal, Lebanon, Yemen, Kyrgyzstan, Sweden, Sudan, Cyprus, and Slovenia.

At the same time, one citizen each from Tunisia, South Africa, the Maldives, Myanmar, Cuba, Vatican City, Argentina, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Latvia, Egypt, and Belize were also evacuated.