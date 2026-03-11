Peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia not only 'on paper' - Ilham Aliyev

Azerbaijan has peace with Armenia on the ground, not only on paper, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said.

"We achieved peace with Armenia not only on paper - though a peace deal was initialed and we adopted a joint declaration seven months ago – but we have peace on the ground," Ilham Aliyev said.

He emphasized that there are no longer shootings, victims, or casualties on shared borders.

According to the head of state, Baku lifted all the restrictions to transport goods to Armenia, Azerbaijan started to export critical oil products to Armenia.