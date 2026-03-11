Iran allows Indian tankers to pass through Strait of Hormuz - report

Iran will allow ​Indian-flagged tankers to transit the Strait of Hormuz, NDTV reported, citing an Indian government source.

India said on Thursday the foreign ministers of the two countries have had three conversations in recent days and the latest one this week focused ​on "issues pertaining to the safety of shipping and India's energy security".

The Indian source said two foreign-flagged tankers believed to be bound for India had recently transited the Strait, ​and that Iran had given assurances of safe passage for Indian-flagged vessels after the foreign ministers of both countries spoke by telephone late on Tuesday.

The source said the situation remained fluid, with limited clarity on how instructions were being relayed across different layers of Iran’s administration.

In a statement after the talks ​between India's S. Jaishankar and his counterpart, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Iran's foreign ministry said the United States should be held accountable ​for the "insecure situation and problems arising for shipping in the Persian Gulf".