Donald Trump pleased with his meeting with Xi Jinping

U.S. President Donald Trump called his meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Busan in South Korea "amazing," adding that a lot of important decisions were made.

"I thought it was an amazing meeting. He's a great leader, leader of a very powerful, very strong country, China," Trump said.

Talking to journalists from the White House press pool onboard his plane, the U.S. leader gave the highest marks to his talks with Xi.

"We're going to issue a statement on some of the details. But overall, I guess on the scale from zero to 10, with 10 being the best, I would say the meeting was at 12," Trump said.

The U.S. President said he would lower fentanyl-linked tariffs from 20% to 10%, thereby lowering overall tariffs from 57% to 47%. Xi will work "very hard to stop the flow" of fentanyl, Trump said, and the tariff was reduced "because I believe they are really taking strong action."

Trump and Xi discuss access to some of the chipmaker’s other products, however, with the U.S. president saying he planned to speak with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

“We didn’t really discuss the oil. We discussed working together to see if we could get that war finished," Trump said.

The U.S. noted he will visit China in April, and Xi would visit the U.S. some time after that.

"I'll be going to China in April and he'll be coming here sometime after that, whether it's in Florida, Palm Beach or Washington DC.," Trump said.

The talks between Xi and Trump were held in South Korea’s Busan and lasted one hour and forty minutes.

At the beginning of the meeting, Xi urged to ensure a gradual development of bilateral relations. He also noted that negotiators from China and the US reached a basic consensus in resolving main trade and economic differences.

Previously, Trump and Xi met in 2019 on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan’s Osaka.