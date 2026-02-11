The European Union has suspended visa-free travel for Georgian citizens holding diplomatic and service passports - a decision dismissed by the ruling Georgian Dream party as absurd and ineffective.

According to Georgian Dream lawmaker Irakli Kirtskhalia, this latest EU attempt is both absurd and ineffective. The MP stated that yesterday marked the day when "Euro-bureaucrats," and the "deep state" behind them, began taking what they consider "meaningful steps."

Kirtskhalia noted that EU member states had previously been given the option to impose restrictions on holders of diplomatic and service passports, and 13 countries had already done so. The newly adopted measure is now binding on all EU member states.

The deputy pointed out that Georgian Dream had earlier emphasized the futility of such measures, which would pose no real obstacle for Tbilisi. Previous similar steps, he said, had no impact whatsoever on Georgia's policies.

"This decision is largely symbolic and comes across as a crude attempt to make a show of force - especially since holders of diplomatic passports also carry ordinary passports, which allow them visa-free travel throughout Europe," Irakli Kirtskhalia said.

He further argued that it has become increasingly clear in recent years that the "deep state," which has pushed Europe to the brink, has been unable to achieve anything against the Georgian authorities.

Kirtskhalia also stressed that simplified travel arrangements are typically extended to diplomats worldwide, making the EU's decision contradictory to the fundamental logic of international relations - and, moreover, completely ineffective.

The MP added that Georgian Dream had anticipated all possible moves by its adversaries and had effectively forced them into actions that are either inherently futile or even contrary to their own interests.