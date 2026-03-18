EU should help stop US-Israel war against Iran - Araghchi

European countries should put pressure on U.S. and Israel to stop their war of aggression against Iran, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in a telephone conversation with EU Foreign Policy Chief Kaja Kallas.

During the phone call, they discussed the ongoing US-Israeli war of aggression against Iran and its repercussions in the region and beyond.

The Iranian diplomat stressed that disruption in shipping in the Strait of Hormuz is the result of the U.S.-Israeli imposed war.

"If the European Union and European countries are concerned about peace and security in the region, they should exert pressure on the aggressors and stop their military aggression against the Iranian nation,” Araghchi said.

Iran’s top diplomat warned of the dangerous consequences of the U.S.’s plots to drag other countries into its war against Iran.