EU to grant temporary trade preferences to Armenia

The European Union is granting temporary trade preferences to Armenia to support its producers and exporters, the European Commission press office said.

"The measures, which will enter into force on October 10 for a period of two years, temporarily liberalise almost 80% of Armenian exports to the EU, including almost all exports of fresh fruit, vegetables and flowers affected by the Russian measures, as well as over 91% of exports of beverages and spirits," the statement reads.

The temporary trade preferences "will help alleviate the difficult situation faced by Armenian producers and exporters and support the resilience of Armenia's economy by facilitating access to the EU market," the EC said.

The preferential arrangement is "subject to conditions and includes safeguard measures to protect the EU market should imports adversely affect EU producers."