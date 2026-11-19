Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan has signed a decree on appointing a new ambassador of Armenia to Russia. The appointment decree was published on the President’s official website.

Khachaturyan has formalized Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s proposal to appoint Samvel Mkrtchyan as Armenia’s Ambassador to Russia.

By another Armenian presidential decree, Gurgen Arsenyan has been recalled from the post of Armenian Ambassador to Russia.

Arsenyan had served as Armenia’s ambassador to Russia since August 2024.