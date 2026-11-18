Armenia and Türkiye are negotiating the construction of a second bridge near the Armenian village of Margara, with both sides aiming to open their shared border, according to Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan.

Plans are also in place to renovate the railway near the villages of Akhurik and Yeraskh, Mirzoyan noted.

According to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Yerevan is engaged in diplomatic dialogue with Baku over the border, and that negotiations with Iran on building a bridge are also under way.