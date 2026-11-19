Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory message to Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Rus' on his 80th birthday, noting the primate's contribution to developing friendly relations between Russia and Azerbaijan.

"Please accept my most sincere congratulations and good wishes on the occasion of the significant date of the 80th anniversary of your birth. Your many years of selfless activity at the head of the Russian Orthodox Church is a shining example of a high spiritual mission, wisdom and devotion to the ideals of goodness, peace and justice",

Ilham Aliyev said.

The Azerbaijani president praised the patriarch's efforts in maintaining interreligious and intercultural dialogue, saying his work to preserve traditional spiritual and moral values "causes deep respect and finds a lively response in the hearts of millions of people both in Russia and abroad".

"With all my heart I wish you, Your Holiness, good health, inexhaustible spiritual strength, longevity and further success in your responsible and high mission",

Ilham Aliyev said.

Patriarch Kirill celebrates his 80th birthday today, November 20. Elected the 16th Patriarch of Moscow and All Rus' by the Local Council on January 27, 2009, he was enthroned on February 1, 2009.