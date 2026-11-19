Gulf countries, Pakistan and Türkiye have stepped up dialogue with Washington over the past two weeks to reduce the risk of a new escalation between Tehran and Washington, the Associated Press reports.

According to media reports, diplomatic circles and intelligence services of these countries are holding regular talks with the White House in an effort to convince Washington of the need for a diplomatic exit from the crisis.

Arab diplomats intensified their efforts after Iranian attacks on US bases in Bahrain and Kuwait, with the countries' authorities believing Washington may be preparing a forceful response.

US President Donald Trump earlier said he would not rush to resume military operations against Iran, and that the issue has been postponed until next year.