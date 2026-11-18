U.S. President Donald Trump is weighing another round of extensive military strikes on Iran, considering fresh intelligence about Tehran's military capabilities and mounting pressure from Israel to launch an aggressive campaign, The New York Times reported, citing U.S. and Israeli officials briefed on the discussions.

Trump has not made a final decision, but is assessing Israeli warnings that Iran is rebuilding its missile and drone arsenals and advancing its chemical and biological weapons programmes, the report said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is pushing Washington to join Israel in a four- to seven-day campaign of airstrikes, seeking to capitalise on the U.S. military presence in the region, according to the report.

The discussions have exposed divisions within the Trump administration over the reliability of the intelligence and the risks of renewed military action, particularly after the war drove up prices and weighed on voters ahead of the midterm elections, the report said.