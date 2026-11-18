The Caspian Sea has receded by as much as 800 metres from its original shoreline in some coastal areas, according to Farid Jafarov, Deputy Chairman of the State Cadastre and Real Estate Registry under the State Service for Property Issues.

"This is a fairly large area",

Farid Jafarov said.

Under current legislation, these areas retain their original legal status and are still considered part of the sea's water area, despite the water's retreat, Jafarov noted.

Jafarov added that the Caspian coastline parameters are set by a Cabinet of Ministers resolution of August 24, 2016, and that coastal protection zones of 20 and 50 metres wide are classified as exclusive state property.