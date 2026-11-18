Georgian media report the blast occurred at 9:00 a.m. local time (8:00 a.m. Moscow time) in a multi-storey building in the Kvemo Ponichala district.

Interior Minister Sulkhan Tamazashvili said three adults and one child had been pulled from the rubble and hospitalised, one of them in serious condition.

Four adults and three young children remain missing and are believed trapped under the debris, the minister said. Rescue teams are searching for them.

A gas-powered heater has been identified as the preliminary cause of the explosion.