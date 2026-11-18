Two oil supertankers have struck mines in the Strait of Hormuz, according to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

According to the IRGC press service, the vessels were transiting through a route prohibited by Iran.

"Two violating oil supertankers exploded after striking mines while transiting through a prohibited route in the Strait of Hormuz",

the IRGC press service reported.

According to the Iranian military, the vessels were carrying over 5 million barrels of crude oil and are currently in the southern part of the strait, engulfed in flames.

The IRGC said the tankers had been escorted from the air by US military aircraft and drones to facilitate their covert passage through the prohibited route.