Pezeshkian and Khamenei discuss Iran's main issues

Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei held his first in the past three months meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to discuss economic and defense issues, the supreme leader’s office said.

"A detailed exchange of views on the issues and problems of the country took place during this meeting," the statement reads.

The topic included issues related to satisfying the needs of the population, the ongoing conflict with the U.S., its prospects, and economic cooperation with foreign partners.

The meeting was held to mark the end of Masoud Pezeshkian’s second year as president of the Islamic Republic.

The first official report about Pezeshkian’s personal meeting with Khamenei was released by the presidential press service on May 7. Since then, Khamenei has not appeared in public, although Tehran claims he is in good health and his absences from the public eye is explained by security considerations.