Israel okays reconstruction in Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz have quietly given the go-ahead for rehabilitation work to begin in southern Gaza, despite vowing that reconstruction would only take place once the Hamas group was disarmed, Army Radio reported.

The reconstruction work, which involves building infrastructure for the establishment of residential housing, is taking place in an area of eastern Rafah under Israel Defense Forces control, but near the Yellow Line that forms the frontier with Hamas.

According to the report, Netanyahu and Katz gave the green light two weeks ago, albeit without announcing the move, as the International Stabilization Force set to take control of parts of Gaza readied to deploy.

The report said that Gaza contractors and laborers will carry out the work after undergoing security checks.

In response, the Prime Minister’s Office said the work began months ago, as part of an Emirati-backed project for temporary housing “free of Hamas rule.”

“As of now, the area has been cleared of terror infrastructure and tunnels,” Netanyahu’s office said.

Electric, sewer and water infrastructure work will not be performed by Gazans, and will be under IDF supervision.