Rosatom begins returning specialists to Bushehr NPP

Rosatom has begun returning specialists to the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant site in Iran, with the first five engineering personnel already arriving, the state corporation’s CEO Alexey Likhachev said.

"We have begun returning specialists to the construction site of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant. The first five members of the engineering staff have already arrived at our residential compound and begun carrying out their work. Thus, the total number of Russian specialists has reached 25," Likhachev said.

Rosatom plans to send another group of several dozen employees to the Bushehr NPP within the next two weeks, the Rosatom CEO said. He noted that this would depend on whether another escalation of the conflict between the U.S. and Iran takes place.

"If all goes well, the company plans to increase the number of its personnel working on the project to 100 by autumn," Likhachev said.

Rosatom also plans to return all specialists previously evacuated from Iran as soon as possible. However, a return to pre-war staffing levels will be possible only after the U.S. and Iran reach final agreements to end hostilities, he said.

Construction of the main and auxiliary buildings for Units 2 and 3 is continuing at the site, while preparatory work is underway on hydraulic engineering facilities, Likhachev added.