Former Deputy Head of Georgia's State Security Service remanded in pretrial detention

A Tbilisi court has ordered the pretrial detention of Levan Akhobadze, former deputy head of Georgia's State Security Service (SSS), on charges of accepting a large bribe. According to case materials, the former official promised to assist a business representative in recovering funds in exchange for payment.

Akhobadze initially requested 500,000 lari for his services, but the parties ultimately agreed on 250,000 lari. He was detained by officers of the SSS Anti-Corruption Agency.

If convicted, the former security official faces up to 15 years in prison for using his official position for personal enrichment.