Vestnik Kavkaza

Holy Fire from Jerusalem delivered to Georgia

Крестный ход на Пасху
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Just five hours after the Holy Fire descended in Jerusalem, a particle of it was transported by Georgian priests to Tbilisi. From this particle, the Holy Fire will be rekindled in all Georgian churches for Easter services.

The Holy Fire, which was rekindled in the Edicule above the Holy Sepulchre, symbolizing the approach of Easter—the day of the resurrection of Jesus Christ—was traditionally sent today by plane to all countries celebrating this most important Orthodox holiday. Georgia was one of the first to receive the Holy Fire.

The Holy Fire was delivered to the republic on board the national carrier Georgian Airways, accompanied by Georgian priests who personally participated in the ceremony of the fire's descent in Jerusalem.

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