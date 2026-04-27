IRGC gains more power in Iran

Reuters: The war against the US has changed the power structure in Iran. Key decisions are now made by senior IRGC generals.

Media reported on a new system of power that has emerged in Iran since the start of the war with the US and Israel. According to Reuters, the reins of power have shifted to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

"Mojtaba Khamenei remains at the top of the system, but three people familiar with internal discussions say his role is primarily to legitimize the decisions of his generals, rather than issue his own directives,”

– Reuters.

The Iranian army declared its readiness to repel new US and Israeli attempts to achieve results in the military operation. The Iranian Armed Forces also identified new targets for strikes.