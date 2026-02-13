Ilham Aliyev expresses confidence in Armenian people's support for peace

Ilham Aliyev is convinced that the people of Armenia welcome the achievement of peace between Baku and Yerevan. According to the Azerbaijani leader, the new peace conditions open up prospects for full-fledged trilateral cooperation between Baku, Yerevan, and Tbilisi.

Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev spoke about the Azerbaijani people's attitude toward the peace process between Baku and Yerevan. According to Aliyev, the country's residents share the positive feelings associated with the establishment of a peaceful life.

"We have been living in peace for only six months. Believe me, this is a very good and special feeling shared by the entire population of Azerbaijan. I am confident that the people of Armenia feel the same way,”

– Ilham Aliyev said.

The Azerbaijani President also noted that the successes of the normalization process open new prospects for the South Caucasus. Connectivity and transport corridors will lay the foundation for full-fledged cooperation between Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Armenia.