Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia deepens friendly ties

Mayor of Tbilisi Kakha Kaladze welcomed the visit of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to Georgia.
The official emphasized the special significance of the strategic partnership between Tbilisi and Baku, noting that mutual visits by the heads of state further strengthen it.
According to him, there is no alternative to deepening peaceful and friendly relations between the countries of the region.
"Taking into account the difficult processes taking place in the Middle East, there is no alternative to peace. We have friendly relations with Azerbaijan. Such visits by the leaders of our countries contribute to the deepening of friendly relations,” Kakha Kaladze said.