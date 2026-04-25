Internet blackout in Iran continues for nearly 2 months

Internet connectivity in Iran has been almost completely absent for 59 days, the international monitoring service NetBlocks reported.

"It's now the 59th day of Iran's internet blackout, with international connectivity severed for over 1392 hours," the service said.

The shutdown is the longest nationwide blackout ever recorded globally.

On February 28, the U.S. and Israel launched a large-scale operation against Iran. On April 7, U.S. President Donald Trump announced a two-week mutual ceasefire with Tehran. On April 11, Iran and the U.S. held several rounds of talks in Islamabad, failing to reach an agreement on a long-term settlement due to a number of contradictions. On April 21, the U.S. leader announced that Washington intends to extend the ceasefire with Iran, which was set to expire in a few hours.