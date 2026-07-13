Donald Trump has allowed Iran and Hezbollah to be included in the Russia sanctions bill. Late last month, the US and GCC countries imposed sanctions on several Hezbollah financial infrastructure entities.

Iran and the Lebanese group Hezbollah may be included in the sanctions list against Russia, US President Donald Trump announced.

He emphasized that this was the request of Senator Lindsey Graham (designated a terrorist and extremist by Russia), who recently passed away.

"They (the authors of the sanctions bill – editor's note) would like to add Iran, and they would like to add Hezbollah. That's what I know,”

– Trump said.