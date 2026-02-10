Vestnik Kavkaza

Iran expresses gratitude to Azerbaijan and Turkey

Масуд Пезешкиан
Today, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian addressed an event organized in Tehran on the occasion of the 47th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution of Iran.

The Iranian President express his gratitude to Azerbaijan and President Ilham Aliyev for voicing their position on the events in the region.

"Iran is committed to fostering sincere, fraternal relations with its neighboring and Muslim countries. Strengthening ties with these nations remains one of Iran's core priorities," Pezeshkian said.

He stressed that during recent unrest in Iran, when Western powers attempted to intervene, neighboring countries stood in solidarity, expressing their support for stability within Iran.

In addition, the Iranian president extended his gratitude to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, as well as leaders of Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE, Egypt, and other nations.

