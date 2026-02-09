Iran ready to dilute its enriched uranium if all sanctions are lifted

Iran is prepared to dilute its highly enriched uranium if the U.S. lifts all sanctions on the country, head of Iran's atomic energy agency (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami said after talks resumed with Washington.

"In conclusion, in response to a question about the possibility of diluting 60% enriched uranium ... the head of the Atomic Energy Agency said that this depends on whether all sanctions would be lifted in return," Mohammad Eslami said.

Diluting uranium means mixing it with blend material to reduce the enrichment level, so that the final product does not exceed a given enrichment threshold, IRNA reported.

Eslami's statement followed indirect talks between Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff in Oman last Friday, the first negotiations since the June conflict.