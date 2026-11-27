Daily gas production capacity of 106 million cubic meters, which had been lost following a 40-day war, has been restored in Iran, Iran’s acting Minister of Petroleum Hamid Bovard said at an event marking the commissioning of several gas projects in Iran on November 28.

"Operations have been restored at the third unit of the South Pars Gas Company's sixth refinery, as well as at the first and fourth units of its fourth refinery," Hamid Bovard said.

The minister noted that restoration work at these facilities had been carried out in cooperation with domestic manufacturers and specialists. Technical assessments were conducted on the refinery units to prevent safety or other issues during production.

Bovard pointed out that part of the decline in the country's gas production was due to the suspension of production, for various reasons, at Phases 14 and 17 of the South Pars gas field.

Today, several gas projects were also commissioned in Iran in the presence of President Masoud Pezeshkian. A total of 700 trillion rials (approximately $356 million) was spent on these projects, which are expected to add 32 million cubic meters to the country's daily gas production capacity.