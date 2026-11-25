The Georgian Foreign Ministry has summoned EU Ambassador to Tbilisi Paweł Herczyński over a European Parliament resolution supporting opera singer Paata Burchuladze, who was convicted for his role in an attempted storming of the Presidential Palace last autumn.

First Deputy Foreign Minister Giorgi Zurabashvili told Herczyński that the resolution undermines relations between Tbilisi and Brussels, according to a ministry statement.

"On November 26, 2024, First Deputy Foreign Minister Giorgi Zurabashvili held a meeting with the Head of the EU Delegation, Paweł Herczyński. During the meeting, the First Deputy Foreign Minister drew attention to the European Parliament’s debate on Georgia and the resolution adopted against the country—a move that serves as yet another deliberate step toward spreading a false narrative about Georgia and undermines relations between Georgia and the EU",

Georgian Foreign Ministry said.

The resolution describes the verdict against Burchuladze as unlawful, and Tbilisi has requested that the EU provide a list of individuals Brussels considers to be unlawfully detained.