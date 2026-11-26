A joint Russian-Armenian working group is meeting to discuss the modernisation of Armenia's railway network, focusing on the operation and upgrading of its infrastructure.

According to media reports, the consultations are taking place in a limited format, with Alexey Melnikov representing Russia and Deputy Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure David Ivanyan representing Armenia.

The inaugural meeting of the Russian-Armenian working group on the South Caucasus Railway took place in Yerevan in mid-November. The agreement to establish the group was reached during a meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Oleg Belozerov, Director General of Russian Railways.