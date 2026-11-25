According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, every Caspian littoral state is concerned about the sea's declining level, noting that it is currently on a downward trend despite fluctuating over time.

"This is a cause for concern for all countries in the Caspian region. This is, of course, a more global task, but it is very important in practical terms and very interesting",

Vladimir Putin said during a meeting with young professionals in artificial intelligence.

In 2025, the Caspian Sea's level fell to 29.4 metres below sea level, dropping even further than the historical low of 29.0 metres recorded in 1977.