Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has approved the Mecca Agreement on joint defense between Turkey, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, which envisages mutual military assistance in the event of an external armed attack on any of the parties, according to the relevant presidential decree published in Turkey’s official gazette.

"It has been decided to approve the attached ‘Mecca Agreement on Joint Defense between the Republic of Turkey, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,’ signed on August 7, 2026, in Mecca," the presidential decree said.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia had previously finalized the procedures for ratifying the agreement. The document stipulates that it will enter into force after the final instrument of ratification is submitted to the secretariat of the joint defense committee established under the agreement.

The agreement was signed in Mecca on August 7, 2026. Under its provisions, any external armed attack on one of the three countries will be regarded as an attack on all parties to the agreement. In such a case, the allies "will immediately provide assistance to the attacked party, using all available means of mutual support."