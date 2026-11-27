A bilateral roundtable discussion was held in the Armenian town of Dilijan within the framework of the “Peace Bridge” Initiative on November 26-27, bringing together representatives of Armenian and Azerbaijani civil society.

The meeting gathered approximately 60 representatives of civil society organizations, media outlets, and analytical and expert communities from the two countries.

Over the course of the two-day event, a series of meetings and discussions took place. Participants addressed the peace agenda endorsed at the August 8, 2025, Washington Summit, opportunities to strengthen and institutionalize the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process, as well as possible measures to build mutual trust between the two societies.

Participants exchanged views on opportunities for sustainable economic cooperation, the development of trade and connectivity routes in the South Caucasus, and humanitarian issues. The agenda also included engagement with young people, education, and the establishment of direct and long-term ties between representatives of the civil societies of the two countries.

Participants of the fifth roundtable discussion of the “Peace Bridge” Initiative met with Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Armenia, Alen Simonyan, and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade of the Republic of Armenia, Vahan Kostanyan.

The “Peace Bridge” Initiative will continue its work to further strengthen cooperation.