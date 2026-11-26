The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) may resume military operations in the Gaza Strip and could displace more than 1 million Palestinians, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said.

"We promised to eliminate Hamas rule in Gaza and demilitarize Gaza of weapons and terror tunnels - and that is exactly what we will do",

Israel Katz said.

According to Katz, the IDF currently controls up to 70% of the Gaza Strip's territory. The military is prepared to launch an operation dubbed "Gideon's Chariots 2" if Tel Aviv's demands are not met, Katz said. The Defense Minister also called on the remaining Hamas factions to disarm voluntarily.