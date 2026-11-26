Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran remained engaged in negotiations while seeking to demonstrate the ineffectiveness of sanctions-based pressure.

"Negotiations are part of our work; we have not forgotten about them and continue to engage in them. However, under current circumstances, there is an even more important mission: to ensure that our enemies lose hope in the efficacy of the sanctions and pressure they are imposing on our country. The negotiation process has its own specific mechanism and is conducted under the oversight of the Supreme National Security Council",

Abbas Araghchi said.

According to Araghchi, Iranian diplomats are actively working to keep trade routes open, which are essential for meeting the country's needs.

Qatar and Pakistan continue to serve as mediators in the diplomatic process, Iran's Foreign Minister also noted.