Turkish Defense Minister Yaşar Güler will meet his US counterpart, Pete Hegseth, in the US on November 30 to reach a final decision on the S-400s acquired by Türkiye, Bloomberg reports.

The defense chiefs are working to clear up the uncertainty surrounding the Russian systems ahead of a potential meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and US President Donald Trump during the G20 leaders' summit in Miami, scheduled for mid-December.

The US previously refused to supply Türkiye with F-35 fighter jets — a programme in which Türkiye had been an active participant — over concerns that Russian air defence systems within a NATO-allied nation could compromise the aircraft's classified technology.

Ankara wants the dispute resolved before the Democrats take control of Congress in January, believing that this could open the way for Türkiye's return to the F-35 programme.