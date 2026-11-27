The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) said that the local organizers of the Champions League match between football clubs Besiktas (Turkey) and Hapoel Beer-Sheva (Israel) in Batumi, Georgia, should be held responsible for the clashes that broke out at the stadium.

"As for all matches of the season, tonight was no different, as UEFA was not the match organizer and was therefore not responsible for and had no control on security matters in the venue. All interventions in the stadium were decided and carried out by the competent local authorities in the exercise of their responsibilities and within their jurisdiction," the statement reads.

The UEFA noted that the escalation between the police and Beşiktaş supporters started following an intervention of the local police in the sector of the Besiktas supporters.

"Contrary to what is currently being reported in some media outlets, UEFA understands that the escalation between the local police and Besiktas' supporters - which caused the temporary suspension of the match - started following an intervention of the local police in the sector of the Besiktas supporters to neutralize clashes that had erupted amongst Besiktas’ own supporters," the UEFA said.

The match was held on November 26 in Batumi and was halted in the opening half due to unrest in the stands. During the match, fans of the Turkish football club unfurled a Palestinian flag, which may have led to a clash between the fans and the police. The Batumi police later said that it had detained 16 people. The match ended with the 2-1 win in favor of the Turkish club.

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has condemned the violence that erupted at its matches during the Champions League match between football clubs Besiktas (Turkey) and Hapoel Beer-Sheva (Israel) in Batumi, Georgia and later during the Europa League match between Marseilles (France) and Levski Sofia (Bulgaria), UEFA’s press office said in a statement.

"UEFA strongly condemns the serious incidents of violence and disorder, including the clashes involving supporters inside the stadium, that occurred in connection with the UEFA Europa League matches between Olympique de Marseille and PFC Levski Sofia as well as Besiktas and Hapoel Beer-Sheva FC on November 26, 2026," the statement reads.

"Violence, aggression, hatred and any form of provocative, discriminatory or extremist behavior have no place in football," according to the statement. "UEFA competitions are founded on the principles of respect, fair play, integrity and safety.

"The events witnessed at the above-mentioned matches run counter to these fundamental values and to UEFA’s objective, enshrined in its Statutes, of ensuring that football matches are played in a spirit of peace, mutual respect and sporting fairness," UEFA stated.

"UEFA has appointed Ethics and Disciplinary Inspectors to conduct disciplinary investigations into the incidents and examine all available evidence to establish the relevant facts and circumstances in accordance with the applicable UEFA regulatory framework," the statement added.